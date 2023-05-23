Liberia: Boakai Condemns Disruption at PYJ's Church

Former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, also standard bearer of the opposition Unity Party, has blasted current Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor and the ruling Coalition for Democracy Change (CDC) for unleashing what he describes as thugs against Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson, also an evangelist, disrupting his normal worship service here on Sunday.

Amb. Boakai says the violent attack on the church of Senator Johnson is reprehensible, inconceivable, unacceptable, and sheer provocation.

In a statement issued late Sunday, May 21, 2023, the former Vice President condemns such action and calls on every Liberian to join him in condemning the act to maintain peace and stability in the country.

"Fellow Liberians, a few hours ago, we sadly witnessed a group of young people believed to be acting under the banner of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) violently besieged the Christ Chapel of Faith Ministry of Evangelist Prince Y. Johnson, and unfortunately disrupted normal church service. I condemn this in the highest term and would like to emphasize that such lawless and violent conduct should be repudiated by all Liberians on every side of the political spectrum", the UP standard bearer expresses.

According to him, such a brazen act of thuggery is without a shred of doubt reprehensible, inconceivable, unacceptable, and sheer provocation, adding that it is shameful that such lawlessness is done in the name of Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, said to be a Lawyer, who he notes, by oath bears greater responsibility to uphold the rule of law and respect the constitutional rights of others.

Amb. Boakai: "It is the height of intolerance and indecency to have unleashed thugs on Evangelist Prince Y. Johnson and members of his congregation, merely on account of political differences. This runs contrary to the values of our cherished democracy and undermines the hard-earned peace we in the opposition have endeavored to uphold, against all odds, over these difficult and revealing five to six years of the Weah-Taylor government."

He continues that however, in the face of the unwarranted provocation, the UP finds consolation in the fact that Sen. Johnson demonstrated maturity and leadership by immediately cutting off the church service and disbursing his congregants to avoid a temptation of bloodshed, adding "I would like to commend him for his leadership, both as an evangelist and a political leader, and for this, I give him my salute."

On Sunday, morning, May 21, thugs and individuals believed to be from the Youth Wing of the NPP and supporters of the ruling CDC dressed up in regalia, carrying banners, placards, and chanting anti-slogans, stormed the Christ Chapel of Faith Church compound in Paynesville, adjacent State Broadcaster LBS Community, disrupting normal Sunday service.

The group said their actions are a backdrop of a public pronouncement by the former warlord turned-politician that he will in his sermon respond to Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor's allegation that he (Senator Johnson) is plotting to take over the Liberian Presidency in an unsafe attempt, using his kinsman Senator Jeremiah Koung, current running mate of Amb. Boakai in the October 10th election to take the country's top seat.

VP Taylor recently in the Joint Chamber of the Capitol when she galvanized Legislative staffers to declare support for the re-election bid of President George Manneh Weah, warned Liberians that a God-forbidden victory for the Boakai-Koung Ticket in the October polls might land Senator Johnson to the Presidency.

She said it is now an open secret that the former Vice President has a fragile health condition, and if elected President of Liberia, he might die in office, noting if that happens, Senator PYJ will run the show, instead of Senator Koung, who is being dubbed as Johnson's "political godson."

Chanting anti-PYJ slogans, war crimes court, the pro-government supporters Sunday invaded the church premises and left Senator Johnson and his wife stranded, while noting that their actions were intended to halt the Senator's alleged "planned outburst against Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, as well as his continued misuse of the pulpit to denigrate President Weah and his officials."

But, former VP Boakai says that as leaders, people should at no point in time incite and lure their followers, especially the country's dear youths, into violence and anti-peace maneuverings against others who hold opposing political views.

He says in spite of political differences and no matter how high tension may flare in these election debates, they as leaders, are duty-bound to uphold the peace of the country and constantly admonish their followers to remain law-abiding, moderate, and tolerant of opposing sides.

"As Liberians, we bear testament to the severe consequences of the civil conflict which eviscerated our country for fifteen years. Hence, I can't emphasize enough the significance of peace and the compelling duty we all share in protecting this peace", Boakai concludes.