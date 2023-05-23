Tanzania: Dar Port Excels in World Bank Rankings

THE Dar es Salaam Port has climbed up by 49 places in the World Bank's latest ranking on the most efficient ports globally.

Container Port Performance Index 2022 indicates that Tanzania's main sea gateway recorded improvement from the 2021 ranking to stand at position 312 from 361 previously.

The ranking places the Dar es Salaam Port ahead of Mombasa Port, which is at 326th position out of the 348 ports worldwide that were assessed.

Since the government started putting efforts to improve the Dar es Salaam Port's infrastructures and expansion through the Dar es Salaam Maritime Gateway Programme (DMGP), the port's efficiency has increased significantly.

The country's port industry has enjoyed a period of steady growth in terms of infrastructure development and acquisition of modern equipment and technologies thanks to massive investment by the sixth-phase government towards improving the sector, which is the backbone of Tanzania's economy.

It may be only two years since she took the oath of office to become Tanzania's sixth president, but Dr Samia's achievements speak volume in the port sector, which contributes 40 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Production (GDP).

Cognisant of the fact that sound investment in the country's ports is key in accelerating economic growth and development, President Samia has been hands on in orchestrating the sector's transformation by supporting strategic projects undertaken by the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), which are aimed at improving port services in the country.

After stepping into power in March, 2021, President Samia clearly expressed her intention to help improve TPA's operations and to enable the Authority to take advantage of the huge economic potential of the country's ports and shipping sector.

For President Samia, it is equally significant that Tanzania's ports withstand the competition from rival ports in neighbouring nations.

And the last two years have seen the TPA work tirelessly to implement President Samia's vision and her dream to make Tanzania a hub for water transportation.

The TPA with the government's helping hand has in the past two years succeeded to transform port operations and enhanced efficiency.

There has been massive improvement in port infrastructure, acquisition and use of modern cargo handling equipment and technologies, safety and security, while considerable measures have been taken to market the country's ports with the ultimate goal of multiplying volumes of cargo passing through Tanzania's ports.

When tabling the budget for the ministry of works and transport, the Minister for the docket, Prof Makame Mbarawa, said by April, in the current financial year, the TPA has handled cargo amounting to 20.8 million tonnes and 765,504 containers.

The Container Port Performance Index 2022 shows that the Port of Berbera (144), Djibouti (26), Port Elizabeth (291), Durban (341) and Cape Town (344) are among the ports that were assessed in sub-Saharan Africa.

The World Bank notes that efficient operation of the port is key to the development of trade in the region, pointing out that there has been significant improvement in business since 2020 when the marine industry recorded reduced activities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.