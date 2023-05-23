Eritrea: Independence Day Celebrations in UK

22 May 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 22 May 2023- Nationals in various cities in the UK and Northern Ireland enthusiastically celebrated the 32nd Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks".

The Independence Day celebrations that were conducted in the cities of London, Birmingham, Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leister, New Castel, Cardiff, and Huddersfield were attended by a number of nationals and friends of Eritrea.

The celebratory event in London was attended by over six thousand nationals as well as Ambassadors and representatives of Kenya, Sudan, Ethiopia, Angola, Burundi, Ghana, Morocco, Guinea, Egypt, South Sudan, Tunisia, Libya, Mauritania, Cameron, Gambia, Botswana, Russia, Cuba, and Jamaica, as well as officials of the UK.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam, Eritrean Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland, congratulated the people of Eritrea and its Defense Forces and explained the deep meaning of the Independence Day anniversary.

Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Mahmud, Chairman of the Eritrean community, and Mr. Mulubrahan Berhe, Chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Community, on their part, commended those who contributed to the successful celebratory event.

The occasion was highlighted by cultural and artistic programs depicting the day.

