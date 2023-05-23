Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

The leaders of India, Greece, Russia and Britain sent messages of congratulations in connection with the 32nd Independence Day anniversary.

President Droupadi Murmu of India, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of Greece, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian federation as well as King Charles III of the UK wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The leaders of Russian Federation and India also expressed their countries readiness to develop and strengthen bilateral relations for the benefit of their countries and Eritrea.