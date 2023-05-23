Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

22 May 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The leaders of India, Greece, Russia and Britain sent messages of congratulations in connection with the 32nd Independence Day anniversary.

President Droupadi Murmu of India, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of Greece, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian federation as well as King Charles III of the UK wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The leaders of Russian Federation and India also expressed their countries readiness to develop and strengthen bilateral relations for the benefit of their countries and Eritrea.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.