Eritrea: Independence Day Celebrations

22 May 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 22 May 2023- Eritrean nationals in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Austria, and Germany celebrated the 32nd Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal.

At the colorful celebratory event nationals in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, organized at the Millennium Hall, Mr. Biniam Berhe, Charge d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy and Eritrea's Permanent Representative at the African Economic Commission, said that the Eritrean people, ensuring the sovereignty and honor of their country, are embarking in unison for the development and building of their country.

Representing the Ethiopian Government, Ambassador Fiseha Shawl, head of African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, expressed his country's readiness to strengthen partnership and cooperation for the mutual interest and development of the two countries.

The event was highlighted by cultural and artistic performances by 'Sibrit' Cultural Troupe from Eritrea.

Similarly, nationals in South Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Austria, and Germany enthusiastically celebrated the 32nd Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme "Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks".

