Eritrea: Independence Day Anniversary Celebrations

24 May 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 24 May 2023 - The 32nd anniversary of Independence Day was colorfully celebrated in Anseba Region and Sawa under the theme "Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks".

The celebratory event that was organized in Keren Stadium, in which Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the region, other Government officials, and Army Commanders, as well as a number of invited guests, took part, featured cultural and artistic performances portraying the struggle for Independence and safeguarding national sovereignty.

Mr. Siraj Haj, representing the Holidays Coordinating Committee in the region, commended the sub-zones of the region and the residents for the warm reception they accorded to the Independence Cup during its journey in their areas.

In his keynote speech, Ambassador Abdella called for a double-fold effort for the implementation of the charted out development programs as well as in redressing the environment.

Similarly, the 32nd anniversary of Independence Day was celebrated in Sawa with patriotic zeal under the theme "Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks".

The event in which Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Awelyay, Commander of the Eritrean Defense Forces Training Center, Col. Debesai Ghide, Commander of the Sawa National Service Training Center, Commanders and Staff of the National Service Training Center, and members of the 35th round of the national service took part was highlighted by cultural and artistic programs as well as military marching.

In the same vein, residents of the 16 sub-zones in the Central Region celebrated the 32nd anniversary of Independence Day with public gatherings.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.