Eritrea: Independence Day Anniversary Celebrations

Asmara, 24 May 2023 - The 32nd anniversary of Independence Day was colorfully celebrated in Anseba Region and Sawa under the theme "Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks".

The celebratory event that was organized in Keren Stadium, in which Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the region, other Government officials, and Army Commanders, as well as a number of invited guests, took part, featured cultural and artistic performances portraying the struggle for Independence and safeguarding national sovereignty.

Mr. Siraj Haj, representing the Holidays Coordinating Committee in the region, commended the sub-zones of the region and the residents for the warm reception they accorded to the Independence Cup during its journey in their areas.

In his keynote speech, Ambassador Abdella called for a double-fold effort for the implementation of the charted out development programs as well as in redressing the environment.

Similarly, the 32nd anniversary of Independence Day was celebrated in Sawa with patriotic zeal under the theme "Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks".

The event in which Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Awelyay, Commander of the Eritrean Defense Forces Training Center, Col. Debesai Ghide, Commander of the Sawa National Service Training Center, Commanders and Staff of the National Service Training Center, and members of the 35th round of the national service took part was highlighted by cultural and artistic programs as well as military marching.

In the same vein, residents of the 16 sub-zones in the Central Region celebrated the 32nd anniversary of Independence Day with public gatherings.