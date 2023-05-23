Ghana: Tricycle Rider Gets 17 Years for Unlawful Entry, Theft

20 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Hohoe Circuit Court has sentenced an 18-year-old tricycle rider to 17 years imprisonment for unlawful entry and theft.

Amaglo Miracle Jnr, also known as Checkpoint, was arrested for committing the crime in four separate cases, last month.

When Amaglo appeared before the court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey for stealing, on April 21, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Amaglo was arraigned before the same court on April 25, for unlawful entry and stealing in which he pleaded guilty with an explanation, and was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

On April 26, he appeared in court for unlawful entry and stealing in two separate cases, and he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years imprisonment in each case.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati said in the first case, the complainant attended the call of nature, and when she returned, he detected that Amaglo had entered her room through the main entrance and stolen items valued GH¢920.

The court heard that Amaglo was arrested and admitted the offence in a caution statement and led the police to retrieve all the stolen items from his house.

Chief Insp Aziati said in another theft case, the complainant reported to the police that yam, Frytol cooking oil, groundnut paste, onion, pepper and gas cylinder, amounting to GH¢3,916, were stolen from her shop.

The prosecution said when Amaglo and his accomplice, a juvenile, were arrested at their hideout, they admitted the offence and led the police to retrieve all the food items.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict whilst in handcuff escaped but he was re-arrested

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.