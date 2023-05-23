Ghana: Tricycle Rider Gets 17 Years for Unlawful Entry, Theft

The Hohoe Circuit Court has sentenced an 18-year-old tricycle rider to 17 years imprisonment for unlawful entry and theft.

Amaglo Miracle Jnr, also known as Checkpoint, was arrested for committing the crime in four separate cases, last month.

When Amaglo appeared before the court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey for stealing, on April 21, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Amaglo was arraigned before the same court on April 25, for unlawful entry and stealing in which he pleaded guilty with an explanation, and was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

On April 26, he appeared in court for unlawful entry and stealing in two separate cases, and he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years imprisonment in each case.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati said in the first case, the complainant attended the call of nature, and when she returned, he detected that Amaglo had entered her room through the main entrance and stolen items valued GH¢920.

The court heard that Amaglo was arrested and admitted the offence in a caution statement and led the police to retrieve all the stolen items from his house.

Chief Insp Aziati said in another theft case, the complainant reported to the police that yam, Frytol cooking oil, groundnut paste, onion, pepper and gas cylinder, amounting to GH¢3,916, were stolen from her shop.

The prosecution said when Amaglo and his accomplice, a juvenile, were arrested at their hideout, they admitted the offence and led the police to retrieve all the food items.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict whilst in handcuff escaped but he was re-arrested