Ghana: 26 MSMEs Undergo Business Training, Coaching Loop in Wa

Wa — The Market Oriented Agriculture Programme (MOAP-NW) under the Ghana Agricultural Programme (EU-GAP) has graduated 26 Micro, Small and Medium sized Enterprises (MSMEs) business owners after successful completion of a 10 months business training and coaching loop in Wa in the Upper West Region.

The training was supported by the MOAP-NW and aimed at ensuring that owners of MSMEs were equipped with business entrepreneurial, coaching and skills to access financial services to develop their businesses for sustainability.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Deputy Head of Mission, European Union Delegation to Ghana Mr Pieter Smidt Van Gelder said the

graduation ceremony was a remarkable milestone to beneficiaries who had been equipped with essential business entrepreneurial skills and the knowledge to access financial services.

"As we celebrate your graduation today we look forward to hearing about your business expansion in future; your success stories will serve as an inspiration to others, paving the way for a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region," he said.

He said their perseverance and the skills they had acquired would contribute to the prosperity of not only their businesses but also the local community within which they existed.

He said the activity was one of the key indicators of the project which aimed at ensuring that the capacity of private sector providers was enhanced for the implementation of inclusive business models.

Mr Gelder explained that the training was designed to help entrepreneurs who run small and medium sized business expand their skills and also enable them to increase the competitiveness of their businesses, create jobs and improve the income of their employees.

The aim of the training, he indicated was also to enhance entrepreneurial competencies of business owners of existing MSME to increase employment and income opportunities for poor people in rural and peri-urban areas.

Ms Portia Gban who spoke on behalf of the graduands expressed her appreciation to the organisers of the training and their partners for such gesture and was hopeful that such trainings would be organised frequently to help businesses rise to the top.

She said although they were running businesses, most of them had no idea how to go by it but after going through the training, their businesses had seen tremendous improvement.

Each participant was given a certificate for a successful completion of the ten months training.