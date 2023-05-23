Nigeria: Avoid Rivalry With Military, Others - Minister Tells NSCDC

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has warned men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to avoid being in confrontation and showing unnecessary rivalry with the military and other security agencies.

He also warned them to stay away from any acrimony that might undermine their responsibilities in dealing with the security and peace of the state.

The minister, while speaking during the inauguration of a new NSCDC headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, yesterday charged them to be more committed and proactive as the government would continue to provide for their welfare, all needed logistics and equipment for the effective discharge of their duties.

Aregbesola who was represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Shaibu Belgore, enjoined the NSCDC corps to be steadfast in the discharge of their service to society.

Earlier, the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, said the corps had been repositioned and reengineered to deliver its mandate.

He commended the Kebbi State government for providing the NSCDC an enabling environment to carry out its duties.

In his response, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, said the NSCDC had contributed in no small measure to the relative peace being enjoyed in the state.