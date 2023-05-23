Liberia: Richardson Wins Double At Global Pharma Award Ceremony

Monrovia — James Richardson was named the Global Pharma Football Club Player of the Season and highest goal scorer for the 2022-23 season at the club's Championship awards banquet on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The striker beat out winger Benjamin Sarkoh and defender Isaiah Nugbah for the award at a well-organized ceremony of Global Pharma FC. Richardson played a key role in Global Pharma's winning of the Second Division championship in the LFA 2022-23 league.

Similarly, Oliver Sekey was voted the Most Disciplined Player of the Year. This award is given to a player who didn't violate the club's Code of Conduct and performed excellently throughout the season. Sekey, signed from Pepper FC last season, broke into the starting team as an attacking midfielder and has become a fan favorite due to his ball distribution and assists. The stylish midfielder promised to continue his good form in the upcoming LFA First Division league.

Prince Jetoh, considered the "rock in defense," joined the Pharmacists Boys as a free agent from LPRC Oilers and received the Club's Best Defender award for his full commitment during the season. Jetoh was voted above Isaiah Nugbah and Lawrence Wilson to win the award.

Additionally, team Captain Marvin Blapoh was voted the best midfielder of the season. The utility player secured the award after defeating Menjistu Klarry and Oliver Sekey. Marvin played a key role in the team's success by playing as a defender at some point in the season and as a defensive and attacking midfielder. He scored two goals and provided four assists during the season.

Goalkeeper Emmanuel Toe walked away with the team's Best Goalkeeper award for his excellent displays throughout the season, keeping over ten clean sheets. Promising defender Isaiah Nugbah was voted the Best Young Player, beating out Prince Martor and Oliver Sekey for the award. Nugbah played the majority of the team's games as a central back and right back.

Furthermore, the club awarded five of its fans for their outstanding support during the season. The five fans who received the Outstanding Fans awards include Isaac Togba, Amarphee T. Dugbe Jr., George Drue, Patience Dweh, and Mabel N. Wariebi.

The ceremony marked the first edition, and the winners in all categories were determined through voting by the fans, administrative staff, and technical staff. It has been another impressive year for the players of Global Pharma FC, who won the Second Division championship. The club acknowledged the best performers throughout the season.

Speaking during the award banquet, the Chief Executive Officer of the Club, Dr. C. Nelson Odiyima, congratulated the award winners for their impressive performances but urged them not to become complacent and to continue their good work. He emphasized the importance of continuous performance from every player at Global Pharma.

Sylvanus Morris, the President of the Club, expressed delight in his team's victory in the Second Division championship and credited the hard work of the technical staff, headed by coach Keatu Smith For. According to Morris, Global Pharma is not entering the First Division just to participate but to compete for the title. He emphasized the team's determination to win more trophies in the upcoming season.

During the ceremony, Marvin expressed his gratitude to his teammates for their support throughout the season and dedicated his award to both the technical staff and the entire playing body. Isaiah Nugbah and Oliver Sekey vowed to continue their good performances in the upcoming season and fight alongside their teammates to win more trophies with the Pharmacists Boys.

James Richardson, who won the double and received two awards, expressed his joy. He stated that winning personal awards is important to him, but winning collective awards with the team holds greater significance. Richardson expressed his focus and determination