Nigerian Governor Makes Fresh Appointments Seven Days to Tenure Expiration

Mr Tambuwal appointed 20 Principal Officers and an Executive Secretary for the state primary healthcare agency.

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has approved the appointment of Principal Officers of tertiary institutions and a new Executive Secretary for the Primary Healh Care Development Agency of the state.

Mr Tambuwal announced the appointment on Monday, seven days to the end of his tenure. He is rounding up his constitutionally allowed second term and final as a governor.

Mr Tambuwal's appointed Ibrahim Malami as the head of the state's Primary Healh Care agency board.

A statement issued by the Sokoto State Head of Civil Service, Abubakar Muhammad (mni), indicates that the appointment took effect from May 19, 2023.

"The appointment is made in consideration of the track record, experience and dedication of the medical doctor on the service of the State.

"The Governor admonishes the appointee to see his appointment as a call for a greater service to the good people of Sokoto State and wish him Allah's guidance in the discharge of his new assignment," reads the statement.

Provosts, deputies, registrars

In a separate development, Aishatu Madawaki, the state commissioner for Higher Education, announced the approval for the appointment of Principal Officers for higher institutions in the state in a brief press conference in S, deputy provosts, registrars, deputy rectors, principal, vice principal and director of library services.

Some of the appointees include Muhammad Wadata as provost, Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki College of Education with Garba Bodinga as his deputy and Aminu Kilgori as Registrar.

Names of the appointed officials:

4. Rukayya Sani Rara as Provost Aisha Ahmad Gandi College of Nursing Sciences Tambuwal

5. Ibrahim Aliyu as Deputy Provost Administration College of Nursing Sciences Tambuwal

6. Aisha Sahabi as Deputy Provost Academics of the College

7. Abdullahi Abubakar as Principal of Haliru Binji College of legal and Islamic studies

8. Jummai Adamu as Vice Principal

9. Mamuda Dahiru Tambuwal as Registrar Haliru Binji College of legal and Islamic studies Wamakko

10. Nasiru Garba Director Sokoto state Library Services

11. Kabiru Yakubu Gatawa as Deputy Rector Administration of Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic

12. Dr. Balbasatu Ibrahim as Deputy Rector Academics

13. Bello Bawa Sodangi as Registrar of the Polytechnic

14. Dr. Aliyu sa'adu as Acting Provost of Shehu Malami College of Agriculture, Wurno

15. Abdurrahaman Muhammad Sahabi as Deputy Provost Administration

16. Samaila Umar as Deputy Provost Academics of the College

17. Malami Dikko as Director Sultan Abdurrahaman School of health Technology Gwadabawa

18. Bello Muhammad as Deputy Director of the School

19. Abdulazeez Garba as Provost Balaraba Buba College of Nursing Sciences Sokoto

20. Hadiza Ibrahim as Deputy Provost of the College.