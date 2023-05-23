Nigeria: Direct Entry - JAMB Announces New Deadline for Pin Sales, Registration

JAMB has also expanded registration areas in Lagos to cater for more candidates ahead of the new closing date.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new deadline for the sales of pin and registration for candidates seeking admissions into Nigerian universities through direct entry.

The sale of e-PINs would close on Saturday, 26th May, while registration of those who obtained the e-PIN ends on Tuesday, 30th May, the examination body said in a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

The registration was earlier scheduled to end on 13 May. However, a few days to the deadline, the board's offices began to witness a surge in the number of applicants, prompting it to extend the registration date.

Extension

Mr Benjamin said the 2023 DE registration, which commenced in February, was extended for all desiring candidates to register.

The board also included some initiatives in its continuous crackdown on candidates with fake A-level results.

Mr Benjamin said the new regime has exposed cases of falsifications and other infractions in the DE, stating that it's one of the board's many gains from the regulated DE registration exercise.

He said the board is successful in capturing only the deserving candidates.

"The 2023 DE registration is unique among many others as it came with some features meant to enhance the Board's capacity to permanently address those loopholes hitherto being exploited by some vested interests," he said.

More centres added

Meanwhile, JAMB has also expanded registration areas in Lagos to cater for more candidates ahead of the new closing date.

"All genuine aspiring DE candidates, who are yet to register for the exercise are, therefore, urged to come out now to register, as the Board would not entertain any further extension," he said.

JAMB spokesperson said the board has largely completed registration in other places, "except Lagos where a number of outstanding candidates remain in the board's offices."

He said the board has also adopted a scheduling system whereby candidates are allocated to specific days for their DE registration to preclude any further incidence of overcrowding.

He added that JAMB has granted some registration access points to

ETC/JKK centre to ensure that all desiring candidates in Lagos are registered.

"As such, all eligible candidates for the DE in Lagos can either visit our Ikoyi office to be registered or proceed to ETC/JKK Ikorodu Road, Anthony, to register before the closing date.," he added.

Allegation

He also alleged that some tutorial centres are conniving with desperate parents to perpetrate acts he said are "prejudicial to the education sector and national interests."

He, therefore, urged all A-level institutions to remain vigilant "as there are deliberate intentions by desperate candidates to compromise their operations."

"The board is restating its determination to always innovate means and ways of checkmating all acts of infractions and at the same time would not hesitate to impose appropriate sanctions on any A Level awarding institutions found wanting."

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe