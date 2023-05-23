Ghana: Kumasi Mayor Cuts Sod for Construction of Bantama Sub-Metro Office Complex

23 May 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Bala Ali, ISD

The Mayor of Kumasi, Mr Sam Pyne, on Monday, cut the sod for the construction of an office complex for the Bantama Sub-Metro.

According to him, the General Assembly of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) approved the project in 2022 when the 2023 budget was brought before it.

He said the construction of the office complex was part of the Assembly's effort in promoting decentralization in the Metropolis.

The Mayor also expects the office complex to address the problem of inadequate office space following the increase of staff at the sub-metro.

That, he said, would serve as a motivation to the officers to give up their best.

Mr Pyne disclosed that the necessary documentation has been worked out to let the project begin.

He, therefore, appealed to the Assembly Members and the KMA staff to give the contractor all the support he needs to do a good job.

Jabora Construction Ltd, the contractor in charge of the project, assured the people that they would complete the project within the stipulated six-month period.

On his part, the Chairman of the Bantama Sub-Metro, Mr Francis Amoako, thanked the Mayor for the project and entreated the contractor to work hard to complete the project on time.

