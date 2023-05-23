Ghana: Thrills At 7th K-Balm National Armwrestling Championship

It was all thrills on Saturday when the K-Balm National Armwrestling championship was held at the Wesley Grammer Senior High School.

The competition was a preparatory platform for the African Armwrestling Championship, attracting lots of participants from across the country.

In the Men's 65kg category, Samuel Adjetey Sowah grabbed the top spot after going unbeaten in all his matches.

He was followed by Abdul Rahman Issahak, Abdul Somad Suleman and Michael Mensah in second, third and fourth places respectively.

Rachael Lankai also emerged victor in the female 65kg category, whiles Blessed Naa Abeka Nunoo and Mary Quaye ended their campaign with second and third positions respectively.

Wisdom Kofi Abromekyi emerged as the new champion in the men's 80+kg division after overpowering Godwin Sackey and Aziz Wahab, who were adjudged first and second runners-up.

Thomas Bannor won the Men's 80kg top honours with David Bantah and Desmond Mensah winning silver and bronze.

The female 90kg witnessed one of the most interesting and fierce battles as Rashida Abass, Mariam Yussif and Mary-Ann Abagale sailed through to occupy the top three positions.

History repeated itself in the Men's 90+kg where Derrick Adu Kwakye, popularly known as 'Asoka GH retained his crown and followed by Isaac Antwi Boasiako and Issah Kunyah, whiles Mariam Kadiri Moro also topped the female category ahead of Afia Kumah and Grace Mintah.

Jonas Narh of Wesley Grammer Senior High School and Oliver Adam Atindani of KNUST Senior High School were presented with special awards for their excellent performance as first-timers.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Dickson Kyere-Dua, General Secretary of the Brong Ahafo and Bono East division of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), said he was impressed with the performance of the pullers in the various categories.

"The future is so bright, and we have a lot of tournaments coming up, so I am urging all pullers to prepare very well.

"By what we saw today, I am very confident we will have a strong representation at the African and World Championships; we'll win lots of medals," he noted.

He commended KofiKrom Pharmacy, producers of K-Balm ointment, Twellium Industries, Adamus Resources, Swaggers Restaurant, and Wadada Business Ventures for coming to support the event.

Ghana would host the 12th African Armwrestling Championship, on scheduled for June 21-25 at the GNAT Hall in Accra.