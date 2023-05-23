Ghana: 'Let's Elect Flagbearer With Understanding of Nation's Challenges'

The former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim, has called on delegates to rally behind and elect a flagbearer with a deep understanding of the challenges facing the nation.

He explained that such a person must portray unwavering commitment and dedication to the progress, growth and development of the country and his track record of excellence in public service must be second to none.

"As a party, let us be reminded that we need a leader who is competent, visionary, determined, committed and dedicated to the ideals of NPP, embodies winnable qualities, experience and intelligence which are needed in visionary leaders to serve Ghanaians.

"Being a former regional chairman of the NPP, I had the opportunity to work with all the presidential hopefuls of the party especially Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as Vice Presidential Candidate and Vice President, his commitment, intelligence, integrity, ability to get issues resolved, how to bring people together for a common cause through his humility and respect for everyone was enormous," Alhaji Ibrahim indicated.

Disclosing such qualities needed from the leader of NPP in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday ahead of the party's Presidential and Parliamentary elections, Alhaji Ibrahim noted that even though all the presidential aspirants of the NPP could break the eight years of political party rule if elected, however, Vice President, Dr Bawumia stood tall amongst the equals to have the job done.

According to him, Dr Bawumia had all that it took to lead the party to victory in the 2024 general election because he had demonstrated leadership qualities as the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, and no doubt he would be an exceptional leader for the NPP and for the nation.

"My firsthand experiences working with Dr Bawumia and the other presidential hopefuls all have massive transformational ideas which they implemented in various positions in government but personally the Vice President, has given me an indication he is the best person to lead the NPP.

"I will plead with the delegates of our party to vote massively for Dr Bawumia in the upcoming primary and to rally behind him for victory in 2024," Alhaji Ibrahim stated.