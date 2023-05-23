Ghana: Rich Cultural Display At WAFU B Nations Cup

23 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's rich culture was on full display at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday during the opening ceremony of the WAFU B Female U-20 Cup of Nations.

Spectators were treated to impressive Adowa and Kete performances at the forecourt of the stadium to usher in the tournament that runs from Saturday, May 20 to June 3.

In attendance were officials of WAFU and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) who enjoyed every bit of the display to give the opening ceremony a cultural touch.

The WAFU U-20 female championship is being staged for the first time in the history of the West African Football Union Zone B.

President of the WAFU B region, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Director of the Union, Belima, performed the ceremonial kick off for the opening match between Ghana and Benin.

The Princesses produced a world class performance to beat their counterparts 3-0.

Seven countries are participating in the championship.

