Ghana: Kumawu By-Election - Peace Council Urges EC to Exhibit Professionalism

23 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.Hope

Kumasi — Ashanti Regional Peace Council has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to exhibit the highest professional conduct to avoid violence in the upcoming by-election in the Kumawu constituency.

According to the Council, the EC, as the election management body in the country, should ensure that the lawful processes were followed to the letter to avoid any violence.

The by-election had been the result of the death of Mr Philip Atta Basoah, who was the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

Following his death on March 27, 2023, the EC would be conducting a by-election to elect an MP today.

In a statement signed and issued by the Regional Chairman, Right Reverend Dr Nuh Ben Abubekr, reminded particularly, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress of their signed roadmap, Code of Conduct and Act 999(Act 2019) to ensure peaceful coexistence in Kumawu and the country at large.

The Council noted that political parties should respect the rule of law and revere the people they wanted to represent with dignity.

"Voters should decide on a leader of their choice without any material influence, and it is a historic fact that only the weak and vulnerable political parties resort to violence during elections," the statement indicated.

It was confident that the political parties would adhere to their roadmap and conduct their activities in such a way that "we shall have a peaceful election in Kumawu."

"With the violence that characterised the Ayawaso-Wuogon by-elections behind us, we need to forge ahead and ensure a violent free by-election," the statement underlined.

"The Council is confident that the two political parties, the EC and the security agencies will rise to the occasion," it remarked

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.