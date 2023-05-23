Ghana: Accra Lions to Unveil Former FIFA Best Player Award Winner As New Partner

Giant-killers Accra Lions has announced that they will unveil a distinguished recipient of the prestigious FIFA Player of the Year award winner as the club's new partner at a press conference in Accra today.

Ghana Premier League campaigners, who stunned previous league leaders, Aduana Stars, 3-0 over the weekend, will unveil the former international superstar during the event at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra at 11am.

The club said the former international footballer has arrived in Accra and will be present at the press conference where his identity will be revealed, a statement from the club said.

The press conference will be addressed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, the German Ambassador, Mr Daniel Krull, as well as a leading member of the Ghana Football Association.

The Chief of Abokobi, where the club is based in Accra, Nii Samuel Adjetey Mohenu will also be in attendance as well as several members of the PFAG and prominent figures from the football industry, both domestically and internationally.

The event will also present an exceptional networking opportunity for attendees to connect with key individuals and forge new alliances within the sport, while creating interviewing opportunities for the media.