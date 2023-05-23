Ghana: Accra Lions to Unveil Former FIFA Best Player Award Winner As New Partner

23 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Giant-killers Accra Lions has announced that they will unveil a distinguished recipient of the prestigious FIFA Player of the Year award winner as the club's new partner at a press conference in Accra today.

Ghana Premier League campaigners, who stunned previous league leaders, Aduana Stars, 3-0 over the weekend, will unveil the former international superstar during the event at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra at 11am.

The club said the former international footballer has arrived in Accra and will be present at the press conference where his identity will be revealed, a statement from the club said.

The press conference will be addressed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, the German Ambassador, Mr Daniel Krull, as well as a leading member of the Ghana Football Association.

The Chief of Abokobi, where the club is based in Accra, Nii Samuel Adjetey Mohenu will also be in attendance as well as several members of the PFAG and prominent figures from the football industry, both domestically and internationally.

The event will also present an exceptional networking opportunity for attendees to connect with key individuals and forge new alliances within the sport, while creating interviewing opportunities for the media.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.