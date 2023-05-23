Ghana: GIS Condemns Attack On Personnel At Aflao

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has condemned the attack on its personnel, who were on patrol duties, at 'Beat 6' of the Aflao border, in the Volta Region, by unknown assailants.

The incident, which occurred at about 11: 25 pm on Friday night, resulted in three members of the team suffering injuries.

A statement signed and issued in Accra yesterday by the Head of Public Affairs of the GIS, C/ Superintendent, Michael Amoako-Atta, said the patrol team was pelted with stones, resulting in serious injuries on three members of the team, who were currently receiving treatment at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital.

"Management of the Ghana Immigration Service has received with great displeasure report on an attack on a team of immigration officers on patrol duties at 'Beat 6' of the Aflao border by yet-to-be-identified assailants at about 11:25 pm last night," the GIS said.

The statement said "the patrol team was pelted with stones, resulting in serious injuries on three members of the Immigration team that was currently receiving treatment at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital, under stiff security."

The GIS said the assailants were dispersed by warning shots from the patrol team ahead of the arrival of a reinforcement team of Immigration Officers.

The statement said "one bystander, however, sustained injuries from a gunshot and is currently responding to treatment."

The GIS said "we condemn the attack on the GIS personnel in no uncertain terms. We advise residents of Aflao, commuters and citizens, in general, to consider border officials as people working ultimately for the safety of our motherland."

The statement said though the GIS appreciated the cooperation and support from residents of border communities and citizens as a whole, such attacks on officers by some members of the public, must stop immediately.

The GIS assured that it would continue to keep a close eye on the situation at Aflao, and all necessary mechanisms would be deployed to keep border security uncompromised.

The statement called on all GIS officers, especially at the Aflao Sector Command, to remain resolute and not be deterred by the unfortunate incident.