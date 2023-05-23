Ethiopia Expresses Commitment to Work With Partners to Ensure Social Protection of Citizens

Addis Ababa — The government of Ethiopia is committed to work closely with partners to ensure social protection system for vulnerable citizens in areas affected by conflict and drought, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen said.

A two-day high-level national social protection conference kicked off today under the theme "Social Protection for Nation Building in Ethiopia."

The conference is organized by the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs in collaboration with the World Bank with the objective to expand and improve social protection programs in Ethiopia as well as enhance awareness about its role to ensuring sustainable development, social cohesion and nation building.

During the opening of the conference, Demeke said Ethiopia has faced many man-made and natural disasters that demand a sustainable effort to ensure the social protection of vulnerable citizens to such challenges.

Ethiopia has been implementing a social protection system for citizens, who are vulnerable to challenges including conflict and drought, Demeke indicated.

Moreover, he mentioned that the government has been intensifying efforts to protect the welfare and wellbeing of the citizens.

He said social protection is an anchor that binds the government and the people in addition to its role to addressing social and economic crises, stressing the need to invest on vulnerable citizens.

According to Demeke, despite the challenges we face as a country, efforts will continue to be strengthened to ensure sustainable development and increase community-wide benefits.

Demeke assured that government is committed to work closely with partners to ensure social protection system for vulnerable citizens in areas affected by conflict and drought.

AU Deputy Commissioner, Monique Nsanzabaganwa said on her part that Ethiopia adopted the African Union social agenda 2063 during the heads of state and government summit in January 2020 held here in Addis Ababa.

The agenda recognizes the essence of social development, inclusion and leaving no one behind to realize their aspirations, the goals and priorities of the African Union agenda 2063 towards transforming the current socio economic pathway over the continent.

The African Union's social agenda 2063 is expected to assist member states of the African Union to develop policy instruments that will ensure introduction of human and social development for all citizens of Africa, she elaborated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We need partnerships and support in the implementation of this African Union social agenda 2063 as well as the ratification of the protocol for it to come into force," she added.

The ratification of the protocol will ensure that the rights and welfare of all citizens are included in the development of Ethiopia as we march toward 2063.

World Bank Country Director in Ethiopia, Ousmane Dione said the government of Ethiopia has initiated and is implementing different flagship programs in collaboration with development partners, including the World Bank.

UNICEF Country Representative, Aboubacar Kampo said has also applauded the government of Ethiopia for its dedication to providing a social protection system to protect the poor and vulnerable.