Nigeria: Buhari to Flag Off Oil Drilling Campaign in Borno

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, will perform the physical spud-in

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday flag off an oil drilling campaign at the Lake Chad Basin (Wadi-B Well) in Tuba community, Jere Local Government Area, Borno State.

The event, which will be attended by oil experts and government officials in Borno, is in continuation of the efforts by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to drill oil in the frontier basins.

In November 2022, the NNPC announced that it discovered oil in the Kolmani River (upper Benue trough) between Gombe and Bauchi states after months of drilling.

In March, the company did a spud-in at the Ebenyi A well in Obi LGA of Nasarawa State.

For the spud-in of the Wadi-B Well on Tuesday, Mr Buhari is expected to join in virtually while the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, will perform the physical spud-in.

Wadi-B

The Wadi-B wells are located in Jere LGA of Borno state, about 50 kilometre away from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The wells are estimated to have a total depth of 14 thousand feet.

Officials noted that seismic acquisition started in 1995 but in recent years, it was stalled midway due to insurgency.