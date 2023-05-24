Nigeria: Like Senate, House Passes Independent Candidacy Bill

The House of Representatives at plenary Tuesday passed a bill seeking to provide for independent candidacy in presidential, governorship, national and state assembly, as well as local government elections.

The lawmakers subsequently asked the Clerk to the National Assembly to transmit the bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent in line with the provisions of the Authentication Act.

The proposed legislation was the constitution alteration bill No. 58.

The green chamber also urged the Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Plateau, and Taraba State Houses of Assembly that are yet to forward their resolution on the Bills to do so in fulfilment of their constitutionally imposed legislative obligation to the constitution amendment process.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase; Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu; Hon. Babajimi Benson and 76 other lawmakers.

In the motion, the sponsors said: "Recall that on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, the Clerk to the National Assembly was directed to transmit the Constitution, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) Bill No. 47 that has met the requirement of Section 9(2) of the Constitution to the President for assent. Also recall that the Houses of Assembly of Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Plateau and Taraba States that were yet to forward their resolutions were urged to do so in compliance with constitutional obligation.

"Aware that the Gombe State House of Assembly has accordingly forwarded its resolution. Convinced that with the approval of Gombe State House of Assembly, the Constitution, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) Bill Nos. 46 (Membership of the National Security Council to include Presiding Officers of the National Assembly), 2023 and 58 (Independent Candidacy), 2023 have met the provisions of Section 9(2) of the Constitution, for passage."