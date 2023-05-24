Nigeria: Seun Kuti Released On Bail

"He was released this evening," the lawyer said.

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has been released by the police.

He was released on Tuesday after fulfilling his bail conditions, his lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, told PREMIUM TIMES.

"He was released this evening," the lawyer said.

The singer had turned himself in after the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, ordered his arrest after a video of the musician assaulting a police officer surfaced online.

He regained freedom after one week in detention at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba area of Lagos.

Earlier, the hearing in the case at the Yaba magistrate court was adjourned to Wednesday because the magistrate was absent.