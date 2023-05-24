Nigeria: Seun Kuti Released On Bail

© Michaël Oliveira Da Costa
23 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

"He was released this evening," the lawyer said.

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has been released by the police.

He was released on Tuesday after fulfilling his bail conditions, his lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, told PREMIUM TIMES.

"He was released this evening," the lawyer said.

The singer had turned himself in after the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, ordered his arrest after a video of the musician assaulting a police officer surfaced online.

He regained freedom after one week in detention at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba area of Lagos.

Earlier, the hearing in the case at the Yaba magistrate court was adjourned to Wednesday because the magistrate was absent.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.