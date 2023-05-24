Nigeria: Buhari Approves Reorganisation of Agencies in Aviation Ministry (Full List)

"This is to address the requirements of the Acts for appropriate placements, Federal character requirements etc.," a statement said.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reorganisation of agencies under the newly renamed Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace.

The new development was announced by the aviation ministry's Head, Press and Public Affairs, Odatayo Oluseyi, in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement said highlights of the reorganisation include the creation of new "directorates" in some agencies, amongst which are the Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Corporate Services and Aviation Security Directorates.

"The creation of the Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Directorate is to put the Agencies on their toes in terms of adequately addressing complaints by their respective stakeholders and oversee the Public Affairs / Protocol, Consumer Protection, SERVICOM and Anti-Corruption Departments while the Aviation Security Directorate in the NCAA will regulate the activities of the AVSEC personnel, especially with their recent arms-bearing status," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Corporate Services Directorates oversee the Procurement and Planning, Research and Departments.

New appointments

In line with the reorganisation plan, the aviation ministry noted that Mr Buhari had approved the appointment of Kabir Mohammed as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Until his appointment, Mr Mohammed was FAAN's Regional General Manager, Central Region Airports and Chairman of the Aviation Roadmap Implementation Committee.

Similarly, the president appointed Tayib Odunowo as the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). He is to take over from Matthew Pwajok, who reverted to his substantive position as Director of Operations of the agency, the statement said.

"The Directors-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Engr Akin Olateru, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof Mansur Matazu and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu are to run the remaining course of their tenures in line with the Acts setting up their respective Agencies, while the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria, Captain Alkali Moddibo, has been granted a one-year extension, also in line with the Act setting up the College," the statement said.

To reposition the agencies to perform their statutory duties as enshrined in the acts, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has also approved the appointment of some new directors.

"This is to address the requirements of the Acts for appropriate placements, Federal character requirements etc," the statement said.

See full lists of new appointees and designations below:

FAAN:

1.Managing Director - Mr Kabir Yusuf Mohammed

2.Human Resources and Admin. - Shehu D. Mohammed

3.Commercial and Business Management - Olumuyiwa Femi-Pearse

4.Corporate Services - Barr. Azubuike Okorie

5.General Manager (Statistics) - Kingsley Uchechukwu Okunji

6.General Manager (Special Duties) - Jemilu Abdulrahman

NCAA:

1.Director General/CEO - Capt Musa S. Nuhu

2.Director, Airworthiness Standards - Engr Gbolahan Abatan

3.Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards - Engr. Godwin Balang

4.Director, Operations - Capt. Ibrahim Danbazau

5.Director, Air Transport Regulations - Mr Olaniyi Saraku

6.Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection - Capt. Chris Najomo

7.Director, Aviation Security - Air Cdr Hambali Tukur

8.Director, Corporate Services - R. M. Daku (Mrs)

9. Company Secretary/Legal Adviser - Mrs Mary Tufano

10. General Manager (Audit) - Mrs Dawa Gyaks

11. General Manager (Accounts) - Mr Aminu Tasi'u

NSIB

1. Director General/CEO - Engr Akin Olateru

2. Director, Finance and Accounts - Mr Ori Bassey

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

3. Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection - Dr James A. Odaudu

4. Director, Corporate Services - Oliobi Godfrey Ikemefuna

5. Transport Investigation - Capt Tosin Odulaja

6. Company Secretary/Legal Adviser - Barr. Illitrus Ahmadu

NIMET:

1. Director General/CEO - Prof Mansur Bako Matazu

2. Human Resources and Admin. - Saleh Tukur Yusuf

3. Director , Weather Forecasting Services - Daniel Okafor Chibueze

4. Public Affairs and Consumer Protection - Ahmed A. Sanusi

5. Director, Research and Training, Prof Effiong Essien Oku

NAMA:

1. Director General/CEO - Engr A. Tayib Odunowo

2. Director , Operations - Matthew Lawrence Pwajok

3. Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection - Khalid Emele

4. Corporate Services - Mr Uchendu Chibuzo Oji

5. General Manager, Public Affairs - Amaka Ude Walker (Mrs)

"All the appointments are with immediate effect," the statement said.