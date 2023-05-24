Liberia: Grand Bassa Calling As CPP Makes Massive Preparation

Massive preparations are underway by the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) as its Standard Bearer, Mr. Alexander Cummings, officially announces his running mate on May 27, in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, four months to the General and Presidential Elections slated for October 10, this year.

The special CPP Committee charged with responsibility to vet for the most suitable Vice Standard Bearer amongst several eligible and competent high-profile Liberians have reportedly forwarded a female candidate for consideration by Mr. Cummings.

The CPP Standard Bearer has exhausted his own evaluation of the recommendation and is set to make the pronouncement in the County of origin of his preferred choice for Vice Standard Bearer, which is seemingly in the port city of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Thousands of CPP partisans, supporters, sympathizers, and well-wishers from the 15 counties of Liberia have already begun trooping into Buchanan for the naming ceremony, promising to be the largest political gathering in Liberian history.

The program will be preceded by a grand parade by thousands of citizens throughout the principal streets of Buchanan and followed by massive celebrations including cultural and traditional performances and musical extravaganza by popular Liberian artists.

Mr. Cummings will lead a high power delegation of CPP stalwarts along with hundreds of Montserrado County partisans, who will be joined by partisans from the other 14 counties to converge in Buchanan for the program.

The CPP, comprising the Alternative National Congress (ANC), the Liberty Party (LP), political auxiliaries, civil society and interest groups is seemingly the most formidable opposition determined to capture state power from the inept CDC government of President George Weah.