Liberia: Boakai-Koung Ticket Is No Threat

-Superintendent Baikpeh

Grand Bassa County Superintendent, Janjay Baikpeh, says Boakai-Koung Ticket is a weaker line to defeat President George Weah in the October 10th Presidential and Legislative Elections.

According to him, the ticket is not force to reckon with or to give the incumbent a headache, but rather a boost to the re-election bid of President Weah, who he said will overwhelmingly defeat the opposition with a landslide victory.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Superintendent Baikpeh said the decision by former Vice President Joseph Boakai to carry Senator Jeremiah Koung as his vice running mate, is a sign of victory for President Weah.

He says the reason why the Boakai-Koung Ticket is a boost for the ruling establishment is the fact that Senator Koung has championed policies of the Government of Liberia for five years, while serving in the Legislature, and wouldn't be a threat to any other political actor.

The Grand Bassa Superintendent and stalwart of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) note that the ruling party is mainly focused on unprecedented developments being carried out by President Weah.

He describes the Boakai-Koung Ticket as an indirect support to the President's re-election, adding that the October 10th poll will be decided by a one-round victory for the CDC, as there is no obstacle to stop President Weah from being reelected to continue his unprecedented developments across the country aimed at improving the welfare of Liberians.