Ghana: We'll Assemble Best Players for Black Meteors - Fred Acheampong

Black Meteors Management Committee Chairman, Mr Frederick Acheampong, says the technical team would assemble the best talents for the U-23 AFCON slated for Morocco next month.

With just a month to the start of the tournament, Coach Ibrahim Tanko is set to name his final squad and begin a non-residential camping before the competition kicks off.

Speaking to Accra based Citi Sports, Mr Acheampong highlighted the importance of parading the best set of players to represent Ghana at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in a quest to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"The coaches have been monitoring the players, especially those with the Black Stars who are eligible to play for the Meteors.

"As many as eligible and are good, position-wise, the coach will invite them into the team.

"Between the coaches and us, we know our aim and we know our targets, we are looking for quality, and so those who are available would be called to help us qualify."

Coach Ibrahim Tanko's last call-up for the final hurdle of qualifiers against Algeria had four players - Danlad Ibrahim, Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Felix Afena Gyan - who had stints with the Black Stars.

Afena Gyan, who plies his trade with Italian outfit, Cremonese, was the only player to opt out of the team.

The Black Meteors have been paired with host nation Morocco, Congo and Guinea in Group A.

Ghana will play Congo in their first game on June 25 before taking on Guinea and Morocco in the other Group matches.