Ghana: Family Renovates Maternity Ward At 37 Military Hospital

The Director General of the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services, Brigadier General Raymond Ewusi, has called on organisations and like-minded individuals to help renovate some old wards of the 37 Military Hospital.

According to him, when these wards were renovated and equipped, it would help the hospital improve its healthcare service delivery.

"There is cogent evidence that the built environment of a health care facility influences the healing process and directly impacts patients' outcomes such as reducing level of anxiety and stress," he said.

Brigadier General Ewusi made the call at the handing over of the newly renovated Yebuah Maternity Ward by the Stephens family in Accra yesterday.

He noted that the 54 bed-capacity ward with about 3,500 deliveries per annum had not received any major renovation since its establishment in 1994.

He said the Yebuah ward, which is made up of an Admission Bay, Labour Ward, Operating Theatre, four wards and six lying-in wards, had witnessed a massive renovation such as the expansion and furnishing of staff rest room, tiling of the whole ward, complete internal ceiling and reroofing, expansion and equipping of the kitchen.

The Brigadier General indicated that the family also donated items including 20 ceiling fans, two television sets, two air conditioners, eight fire extinguishers, five complete patient beds, electronic stove and microwaves.

He assured the Stephens family that their kind gesture would offer effective and efficient healthcare to all mothers and babies that would use the ward.

He commended the Stephen family for their kind gesture and urged them to keep supporting the hospital.

In an interview with the Stephens family, the Chief Executive Officer of Kaysens Gaisie Limited, Mrs Helena Gaisie Stephens, said the family was happy that they have innovated the ward to help improve upon child delivery in the hospital.

She urged the health workers in the ward to show love and affection to mothers and their babies 'for them to see that it is a beautiful world filled with love.'

Mrs Stephens encouraged other donors to come to the aid of the hospital to help improve healthcare in the hospital.

The Managing Director for Niche Cocoa, Mr Lloyd Ashiley, as part of the event, donated an amount of GH¢40,000 to the ward to help purchase some incubators they need.