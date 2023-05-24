Liberia: Who's Dealing Drugs At LDEA?

22 May 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By R. Joyclyn Wea

The Resident Circuit Judge of Criminal Court "C" indirectly announced in opened Court last Thursday that there were alleged Drug Traffickers at the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), who confiscated the US $ 1Million Cocaine in August 2023.

"I watched a video, where the drugs were being brunt, because they could not take it at the Drug Enforcement Agency, because it was going to be losing one by one," Judge Blamo Dixon told jurors prior to their not guilty verdict in favor of four individuals indicted by the government over allegation of drug trafficking.

The revelation by Judge Dixon made the entire court go wide, with some wondering how the Judge derived such information.

Others were chanting, "So you know too."

Giving further reason why the drug was brunt.

Judge Dixon mentioned that he could not bring it in opened court.

Though Judge Dixon did not give detailed reason for his assertion, he claimed that the above reasons were factors that led to the burning of the drug by state security.

