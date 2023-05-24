Liberia: River Gee County - Man 36 Arrested With 45 Plates of Cocaine

24 May 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Patrick N. Mensah And Othello B. Garblah

Maryland County. — Fishtown, River County: Officers of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) in River Gee County have arrested a 36-year-old man identified as Chris Barley for being in possession of 45 plates of cocaine in Gbeapo Kanweken, River Gee County.

Barley, a Liberian was arrested at his residence in Gbeapo Kanweken, River Gee County on Tuesday, May 22, 2023, following a tipoff by community dwellers.

Our correspondent suspect Barley is currently undergoing preliminary investigation in Fish Town, River Gee County.

He has, however, informed investigators that the drugs are owned by a businessman but failed to disclose the name and contact of the said businessman.

The arrest of Barley days after the Government lost a US$100 million worth of drugs case has left Liberians calling on the National Legislatures to pass a stronger law that will halt the importation of harmful narcotic substances in the country.

Mr. Abu Diallo, CSO head of River Gee County stressed that such drugs are damaging the future of Liberian children.

He maintained that if the Government of Liberia fail in the fight against drugs or to revisit the law on drugs, the future generations of Liberia will absolutely be damaged before 2030.

For his part, LDEA commander Jusu Kiadii thanked the residents of River Gee for their corporations. He urged the citizens to continue to expose drug dealers and users in the county.-

