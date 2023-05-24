Liberia: VP Taylor Gets More Lashes

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor continues to receive lashes from the opposition community days after members of the National Patriotic Party Youth wing disrupted normal worship service at Christ Chapel of Faith Church of Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson.

The NPP youth dressed in their party paraphernalia joined by CDC youths disrupted normal worship service at the church days after Vice President Howard-Taylor described Sen. Johnson as a "killer" who killed thousands of Liberians during the country's brutal civil war while threatening to establish war and economic crimes court here.

She also described the Joseph Boakai and Jeremiah Koung ticket as Sen. Johnson's pathway to the Liberian Presidency. Sen. Johnson was the leader of the defunct rebel Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia that captured, tortured, and killed President Samuel Kanyon Doe in September 1990.

VP Taylor posed with the NPP Youth ring leader who led group at PYJ's Church

The Vice President's comments prompted a call from Sen. Johnson informing Liberians to assemble at his church to listen to his response.

But addressing journalists at his party headquarters on Monday, Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe said Vice President Taylor doesn't have any moral integrity to hold and question the ability of any well-meaning Liberian for best living or character.

Dr. Whapoe continued that VP Howard-Taylor is beneficiary and supporter of the Liberia Civil unrest that led to the death of over two hundred and fifty thousand Liberians during the Civil unrest.

" VP Howard-Taylor doesn't have any moral integrity to hold on and questions the ability of any well-meaning Liberian for best living or character. This Vice President is a beneficiary and supporter of the war that killed many in this country. She aided and abided the war by giving her ex-husband, former President Charles Taylor advice to kill Liberians. Madam Howard-Taylor and former President Charles Taylor are responsible for the two hundred and fifty thousand Liberians that died in the civil war" Dr. Whapoe alleged.

The Vision for Liberian Transformation party leader urged Madam Howard-Taylor to disengage in insinuating selective Justice against Senator Johnson by crying for war and economic crimes court in Liberia.

The opposition politician also explained that VP Howard-Taylor does not have the moral rectitude to question the integrity of Senator Johnson when it comes to participation in the Civil War.

Dr. Whapoe believes that if there should be Justice for war criminals, VP Howard-Taylor should be prosecuted by the war crimes court next to her husband Charles Taylor who currently serving a fifty-year jail sentence.

Dr. Whapoe also pointed out that Madam Howard-Taylor is not only a beneficiary of the Liberian People's blood but a principal accomplice to all war crimes that were committed in Liberia.

The VOLT political leader also frowned on VP Howard-Taylor for her attack on the people of Nimba about Liberia not being prepared to make Nimbaian president.

He asserted that he will not sit and allow any form of death threat on Sen. Johnson's life because whatever happens to one Liberian, happens to all.

Meanwhile, Dr. Whapoe said VOLT is not only concerned about the security of the coming October election but also about the stability of the state.

He pointed out that the behavior of the CDC government and its alleged collaboration with hooligans to violate the religious rights and tolerance as protected by the Constitution is unwelcoming and should outrage every peace-loving Liberian despite Political differences.

He said his party is calling on the international community to intervene and safeguard the upcoming electoral process because Liberians will not accept any fraudulent election result and are willing to take any step to realize the desired result of their votes.