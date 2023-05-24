Rwanda: Sempoma Names Squad for Tour du Cameroun

23 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddy Abayisenga

Team Rwanda head coach Felix Sempoma on Tuesday summoned a six-man roster which immediately joined a training camp in preparation for the forthcoming 2023 Tour du Cameroun slated for June 3-11 in Cameroon.

The team will be camping at Africa Rising Cycling Center in Musanze District for eight days, training together before jetting off for the race.

Sempoma told Times Sport that he decided to select young riders aged under 23 years in order to introduce them to bigger competitions as well help them improve their level of performance.

The coach added that the team will only be going in Cameroon to win the race.

Moise Mugisha won the 2022 edition and became the second Rwandan rider to do so after Bonaventure Uwizeyimana achieved it in 2018.

Ten teams, including African national teams and some semi-professional teams from Europe, are expected to take part at the 2023 Tour du Cameroun which will be in its 19th edition.

Riders who will take part in this year's 2.2 race will pass through six regions of Cameroon as opposed to previous editions which would be contested for in three to four.

The number of stage has also risen to ten stages up from the initial eight, covering a total distance of 1200 kilometers.

Squad list:

Moise Mugisha, Etienne Tuyizere, Eric Manizabayo, Samuel Niyonkuru, Jean Claude Nzafashwanayo and Masengesho.

