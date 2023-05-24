Nigeria: Govt Stopped Further Deductions From Accounts of States

Abuja — The Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, the umbrella body of the thirty- six State Governors has said that the Federal Government has agreed to immediately stop further deductions from the accounts of states to meet local Government Councils London Paris Club obligations.

In a Communique signed on Wednesday at the end of the 7th Emergency meeting of the Nigeria Governors' Forum held on Tuesday, outgoing Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal said that the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed who disclosed the decision of the Federal Government to him, has also resolved that monies so far deducted be paid back to the States.

Tambuwal has also disclosed that new leadership for the forum has emerged through consensus as the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is the new Chairman and the Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde is now the Vice-Chairman.

The Communique read, "We, members of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), at our meeting held today, received briefings on various interventions, and issues of national importance and resolved as follows:

"On the leadership of the Forum, the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, emerged the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum through a consensus, and the Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde is now the Vice-Chairman.

"Members expressed satisfaction with the success of the just concluded Induction for new and returning Governors that took place between 14th and 19th of May, 2023. Members committed to sustained collaboration among the States through enhanced peer review, learning at the sub-national level and deepening the relationship with the Federal Government and other institutions.

"Finally, members were briefed by the Chairman of the Forum that the Hon. Minister of Finance has granted the request of the Forum to immediately stop further deductions from the accounts of States to meet Local Government Councils London Paris Club obligations and the monies so far deducted be paid back to the States."