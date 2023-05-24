Senegal: USAID Heralds U.S.$31 Million Agreement with Government of Senegal to Deliver High-Quality Health Services

24 May 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

Today, USAID Deputy Administrator Paloma Adams-Allen signed a new agreement with the Government of Senegal to deliver life-saving health services throughout the country. The agreement provides U.S. support totaling $31 million over four years to improve maternal, child, and adolescent health, and prevent malaria.

“The Government of Senegal has been a key partner of USAID for the past 60 years. This partnership builds on past successes to strengthen Senegalese regional health entities in accordance with local priorities,” said Deputy Administrator Adams-Allen.

This agreement is the third Ndamir (“Alliance”) agreement between USAID and the Government of Senegal. Ndamir was developed jointly with communities and counterparts from the Senegalese health sector at regional levels, through joint site visits and intensive consultations over a period of several months.

The agreement reaffirms USAID’s commitment to working directly with the Government of Senegal and other local partners to design, finance, and implement development interventions. This year, USAID plans to program more than $75 million for health-related activities in Senegal. Additionally, USAID has provided over $24 million to support the COVID-19 response in Senegal.

