Liberia: Dillon Raises Concerns Over the Shortage of Rice

County Senator, Darius Dillon has raised serious concerns over the frequent shortages of rice on the Liberian Market.

According to Senator Dillon, the country went into problems due to the shortage of rice, the staple food of the Liberian people.

He noted that for each time there is a shortage of rice on the market, the citizens shift the blame on the lawmakers without tangible justification.

Speaking on May 23, 2023, on a local radio, in Monrovia, Montserrado County Senator indicated that the citizens have always asked the lawmakers what they are doing to address such a national concern.

"Every time we play our role, our functional role, we are blamed rightfully so by the public, because we do not follow through," he said.

The Lawmaker disclosed that the government had 11 Million United States Dollars in the recast budget to help stabilize the rice on the Liberian Market.

"The Ministers of Commerce and Finance Development Planning need to give an answer to this inquiry at the Liberian Senate on the 11 Million Dollars that was given", Senator Dillon.