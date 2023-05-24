Ghana: Govt Steadfast in Improving Health Facilities in the Country-Oti Regional Minister

24 May 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)

The Oti Regional Minister, Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, has said government is committed to improving health facilities in the country, hence, the Agenda 111 Hospital projects ongoing across Ghana.

He made the point at an award ceremony for the Covid-19 frontline health and allied workers in Dambai the regional capital on Tuesday.

Seven hundred and seventy-seven health workers were selected in the Oti Regional to receive Covid-19 frontline workers awards of which two received their awards in the Jubilee House in Accra.

Mr Makubu said the government instituted the award to encourage health workers to work hard beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Oti Regional Health Director, Dr Osei Kufou Afre, said a total of 1,036 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the region, with only nine deaths, adding that out of the 1,036 cases, 250 were health workers who contracted the diseases in the line of duty but survived.

He lauded the government for making resources available for the Oti Regional to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.