Nigeria: Seun Kuti - I'm an Orphan but Family Stood By Me

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has appreciated those who stood by him while in detention.

In a social media post hours after he was granted bail in his ongoing assault trial, the musician said though he is an orphan, his family members, friends and legal team did not leave him alone.

The musician had reported to the Lagos Police Command headquarters after the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) ordered his arrest for assaulting a policeman in Lagos.

He was subsequently detained at State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) after a magistrate's court in Lagos ordered his remand.

The Afrobeat crooner finally regained freedom on Tuesday night.

In a post via his Instastories, he thanked his legal team for helping secure his bail.

"I want to say a profound thanks to everyone who showed me all this love. All my friends that showed up! Thanks most especially to my beautiful wife @chefyeidekuti.

"Last but not least, the legal team. Uncle Femi Falana, SAN, Uncle Olumide Fisika, SAN, Uncle Kayode Adegoke, SAN, Barrister Ogunlana, Ade Ademiluyi; and everyone on the team, I owe you my freedom and my sanity. Let's go," his post read.

On Facebook, he wrote: "I be orphan o but family deeee!"