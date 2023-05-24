Africa: Benin Secure Thrilling Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire in WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup Clash

24 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Benin produced a stunning performance to secure a resounding 5-2 victory over Cote d'Ivoire in an exhilarating encounter at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday. The match, which served as the second Group A fixture of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations, showcased the resilience and attacking prowess of both teams.

Benin entered the game eager to bounce back after their 3-0 defeat to Ghana in their opening match. They started strongly, capitalizing on an own goal by Cote d'Ivoire's Noella Gueasseh in the 26th minute to take an early lead. The own goal provided a much-needed boost for Benin, who were determined to make amends for their previous loss.

Just three minutes later, Mahugnon Zinsou extended Benin's advantage with a well-executed goal in the 29th minute. The two-goal cushion injected confidence into the Benin side, as they showcased their attacking flair and dominance on the pitch.

However, Cote d'Ivoire refused to back down and launched a spirited fightback. In the 54th minute, Essi Dagba pulled a goal back for her team, injecting renewed hope into their ranks. The momentum continued to swing in Cote d'Ivoire's favor when Amenan N'dri found the back of the net in the 59th minute, leveling the score at 2-2.

Undeterred by Cote d'Ivoire's comeback, Benin showed tremendous resilience and composure. They regrouped and displayed their attacking prowess once again, with Milhad Titilola Sadikou leading the charge. Sadikou delivered a sensational brace, scoring in the 64th and 70th minutes, to give Benin a commanding 4-2 lead.

With the match entering its final stages, Benin continued to assert their dominance. In the 84th minute, Kadidjatou Imorou sealed the victory for Benin with a well-taken goal, securing a remarkable 5-2 triumph.

While the result was disappointing for Cote d'Ivoire, they showcased moments of brilliance throughout the match. Their spirited fightback demonstrated their determination and resilience on the field. They will now turn their attention to their final group stage match against Ghana, where they will aim to finish the tournament on a positive note.

For Benin, this victory served as redemption after their earlier defeat. The comprehensive win highlighted their ability to bounce back and showcased their potential as a formidable force in the competition.

As the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations progresses, fans can anticipate more thrilling encounters and captivating performances from these talented teams. The tournament continues to provide a platform for the region's young footballers to showcase their skills and make their mark on the international stage.

