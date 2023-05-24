Nigeria: Device That Generate Clean Water From Air Launched

24 May 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

An atmospheric drinking water generating device, which produce clean drinkable water from the air have been launched in Nigeria.

Produced by Watergen, an Isreali based firm and distributed in Nigeria by Macif Projects and Distribution Limited, the devices are plug-and-drink i.e. they are used to create drinking water sources right at the point of consumption thereby eliminating the carbon-intensive supply chains and the environmentally harmful plastic wastes that cannot be recycled.

Disclosing this to journalists via a Zoom press conference, Watergen's President and Owner, Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, said the technology provides clean and sustainable water from the air extracted from the atmosphere..

Mirilashvili said Watergen's innovative solution is based on a world-wide, patented unique heat exchange technology that is safe, effective, economical, and environmentally friendly.

 

