Liberia: Simeon Freeman Picks Dr. James Kollie Barclay As Running Mate

Paynesville — The standard bearer of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Simeon Freeman, has named Dr. James Kollie Barclay as his running mate ahead of the October 10 presidential and legislative elections.

Making the pronouncement, Mr. Freeman expressed his excitement to announce "someone with a vision and direction to help him collectively change Liberia."

" When they say running mate, it's not about the county the person comes from. Even though this person comes from Bong County, particularly lower Bong, but, your running mate should be somebody that if you fall down the person will carry the process on. And so, we will not be like other political parties where they already don't have energy but have a running mate that doesn't have capacity" Mr. Freeman said.

"Having being elected by the MPC as its standard bearer, I also want to name my running mate today. Our running mate is a Liberian, married, come from Bong County and is a medical doctor. our running mate is well educated. Having said that, would like to call out Dr. James Kollie Barclay as my running mate. From today's onward, Dr. Barclay and I will be moving forward as the next President and Vice President of Liberia in this upcoming election. We will make sure we bring change to the people of Liberia" he concluded.

Giving his acceptance speech, Dr. Barclay said that he is very excited and overwhelmed to be selected as running mate to Mr. Freeman.

According to him, he is excited to be part of a team that is willing to make the needful change that will lift Liberia to a nobel and better height of respectability international and locally.

"Our problem is that Liberia is chronic. We need radical treatment, someone that will stand with us. That person who has the vision to change this country for all Liberians. And, the best option for Liberia now to lift this country from poverty to self-reliance and and food production is the Freeman-Barclay ticket. This team understands the plights of the Liberian people" he stated.

He said the country is going down the drain and it's time all Liberians come together in making sure that we don't make the same mistake that was done in 2017. "Liberian are very aware that there are many challenges that they are going through and 2023 I'd the time for them to make an informed decision," he said.