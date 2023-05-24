Liberia Football Coaches Association Tournament Heats up

Monrovia — For the first time in the history of the Liberia Football Coaches Association (LFCA), the association has organized a football tournament called the Coaches District Tournament, titled "Who Owns Montserrado." In an exclusive interview with Frontage Africa, LFCA President Barent K. Karr Sr. revealed that this tournament is the first of its kind since the association's founding. Only registered members of the association from nine districts in Montserrado County are participating in the tournament.

Coach Karr Sr. explained that the tournament will be played annually to help coaches maintain their physical fitness and perform their coaching duties effectively. He stated, "This tournament is organized to ensure that our coaches participate at the district level within Montserrado County. It will become one of our annual sporting events for Liberian coaches. Furthermore, it aims to keep our members focused on their coaching responsibilities. The tournament is called the Coaches Association District Tournament, with the code name 'Who Owns Montserrado,' and participants are coaches from the various districts of Montserrado County."

Coach Karr emphasized that the tournament commenced on May 15, 2023, at the SKD practice pitch, with nine out of the 17 districts in Montserrado County and one guest team composed of former Lone Star players participating in the first edition of the Coaches District Tournament. He expressed confidence that more districts will participate in the 2024 edition of the competition.

Out of the ten teams that initially participated, five teams have reached the tournament quarterfinals. These teams include Districts #9, 10, 3, 17, and 8, while District 4, as the best loser, also advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the early kickoff on Saturday, District 10 defeated former Lone Star players 1-0, while District 11 forfeited to District 9. District 15 emerged victorious against District 3 with a score of 2-1, and District 17 overpowered District 13 with a score of 3-0. District 8 also secured a 3-2 victory over District 4.

Coach Karr promised to take the tournament to Margibi and Bong Counties soon, urging coaches from those counties to begin their intensive training for the competition.