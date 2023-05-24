Liberia: Man, 51, Stands Trial for Subjecting Chimpanzee to Excessive Drinking of Alcohol And Smoking

Edward Akerboom/Wikimedia Commons
Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Sierra Leone.
24 May 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Victoria G. Wesseh

Monrovia — The Magisterial Court at the Temple of Justice has arrested and is prosecuting a 51-year-old man identified as Bobby Domah Parker for allegedly subjecting a chimpanzee to excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages and smoking cigarettes, resulting in the animal becoming more aggressive and posing a risk to community dwellers.

Magistrate L. Ben Barco of the Monrovia City Court ordered the arrest of defendant Parker on May 1, 2023, thereby bringing him under the jurisdiction of the court to face trial for possession of a live animal without a permit and cruelty to animals.

According to court documents, between January and May 1, 2023, the defendant, without a permit or license to keep such a live animal, intentionally possessed the chimpanzee and subjected it to cruelty by providing excessive amounts of alcohol and cigarettes.

The court records state that Defendant Parker's actions of giving alcohol and cigarettes to the animal exposed it to imminent danger, causing it to roam around the community and occasionally chase after community dwellers, even attempting to bite some of them.

During the investigation conducted with the defendant, he openly admitted to being the owner of the rescued chimpanzee, which he purchased for USD 350 from an individual only known as "Issa."

The investigation also revealed that the animal had been in the custody of defendant Parker for over a year, and he had named it "Serena."

Furthermore, the investigation established that the defendant had failed to keep the chimpanzee in a secure area, allowing it to freely roam around the community in Samukai Town, Monrovia.

In addition to the above findings, it was discovered that defendant Parker did not possess a permit or license to keep such a live animal, which constitutes a clear violation of the 2016 Act titled "National Wildlife Conservation and Protected Area Management Law of Liberia."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.