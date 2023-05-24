Liberia: Western Cluster Launches Anti-Sea Pollution Campaign in Bomi

Monrovia — Western Cluster Limited has launched a campaign to reduce plastic pollution in Bomi County. The campaign, which runs from May 22 to June 15, coincides with World Environment Day and World Biodiversity Day.

The company launched the campaign in line with this year's World Environment Day theme- #BeatPlasticPollution.

According to a release, the company aims to raise awareness about the impact of plastic pollution on the environment and human health, adding it will also promote sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, highlight the negative effects of using single-use plastics, and encourage businesses and people to take actions to reduce plastic pollution.

The campaign will feature a variety of activities, including awareness through all social media platforms & radio series - highlighting the adverse impact of plastic pollution, an awareness session for schools on how to recycle and reuse plastic.

The academic session will include drawing and elocution competitions for school students which will give insight on how to recycle, reuse, dispose-off single-use plastic and alternatives to plastic in everyday life, as well as shed light on the harmful effects of plastic, and the need to do away with the use of plastic altogether.

The company is also planning to organise plantation drives at Mines, Bomi camp area and in the schools from the periphery. The mega cleanliness drive at Tubmanburg town in collaboration with local community will be part of this campaign, the release stated.

Navin Jaju, CEO of Sesa Goa, Vedanta Limited said, "At Vedanta, our commitment towards protecting our Environment and ecosystem is deeply ingrained and this campaign serves as a small but pivotal step in our ongoing journey towards a sustainable future. We firmly believe that each one of us holds the power to #TransformingPlanet for good and by promoting the reduction of plastics pollution, we seek to initiate a ripple effect of positive change thereby, creating a collective movement that leads to a more sustainable and thriving planet."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Launching the campaign, Mr. Chetan Savant, Head- Western Cluster Limited (WCL) said, "We at WCL, are committed towards sustainable future for all, and this campaign is a step ahead in our endeavour to uphold & promote Environment conservation initiatives in & around our operations in Liberia. Sustainability is at the core of our business philosophy, and we are looking forward for implementing various eco-friendly initiatives among the communities around. "

Vedanta Sesa Goa's -CEO Navin Jaju will announce "Green Pledge" for all employees to reduce their plastic footprint in order to create a lasting impact and inspire others to follow suit in a quest to create a cleaner future.