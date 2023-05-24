Liberia: Central Bank of Liberia Reassigns Fiancé of CPP's Cummings' Expected Running Mate, Denies Firing

Monrovia — Just days before Mr. Alexander Cummings, the head of the Collaborating Political Parties, selects Charlyne Brumskine, the daughter of former Liberty Party leader Charles Walker Brumskine, as his running mate, FrontPageAfrica has learned that Ms. Brumskine's fiancé, Charles Dennis, has been transferred from his current post at the Central Bank of Liberia.

Multiple sources have confirmed to FPA that Mr. Dennis, the Deputy Director of Information Technology at the CBL, was reportedly informed of the decision just days before the announcement of Charlyne Brumskine as Mr. Cummings's running mate.

One source noted that Mr. Dennis was pressured into writing a letter requesting a leave of absence for a month.

Mr. Cummings is expected to make the announcement at a program in Grand Bassa County, the hometown of Charlyne's late father, Charles.

The report comes just weeks after President George Weah dismissed Cllr. Cooper Kruah as Minister of Post & Telecommunications because he attended a rally organized by the opposition Unity Party.

Cllr. Kruah is the chairman of the Movement for Democratic Reconstruction (MDR) from which the Unity Party's Joseph Boakai chose his running mate, Senator Jeremiah KOUNG, for the October elections.

The ruling CDC has, on numerous occasions, shown a lack of tolerance toward opposing views or allowing Liberians who are not part of their establishment to benefit from government jobs.

In the case of Kruah, members of the ruling CDC were disenchanted because the MDR had withdrawn political support from the ruling coalition and joined forces with the Unity Party to unseat the Weah-led government at the polls in October.

While it is unclear why Mr. Dennis is being transferred from his post, it is widely believed that it is tied to his relationship with Ms. Brumskine.