Liberia: Taekwondo Federation Kick-Start Championship

24 May 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jaheim T. Tumu

Paynesville City — Liberia Taekwondo Federation (LTF), has kick-off its national championship for the first time after 10- years at the Liberia School of Wushua.

The three-day event which is categorized by age groups drew 114 athletes between the ages of seven to 45.

Accordingly, athletes between the ages of nine to 15-year-old which comprised of both males and females marked the start of day one on Saturday in the future athlete competition on Wednesday, May 24 the Junior National team category will be played and on Saturday, May 27, the Senior National team will climax the competition.

The organizers added that all athletes will be given medals and certificates of participation.

Speaking at the opening session, LTF president, Master Junior Pewee Russian encouraged the athletes to play a fair game that will lead them to success.

He urged the athletes to demonstrate sportsmanship for the beauty of themselves and their families.

Master Russian, however, said that the competition is intended to scout athletes to represent Liberia internationally at every level.

He also stated that the LTF promised to rebrand Taekwondo to another level that will attract and encourage more athletes in the sport.

"We promised to rebrand and thank God we are on the right path. It will not be an easy thing. As we gathered here today, I ask everyone future to victory," he stated.

"To those of you that will not make it today, Trust me, it is another winning day for you."

"This is the first step to get you to represent your country out there. To all athletes to make it to the top you have to be humble, he said.

He added, "In every fight, we will be here to scout our talented athletes for the national teams. And I say to you, no matter what people say to you, your talents mean a whole lot to the next generation."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.