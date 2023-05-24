Liberia: Taekwondo Federation Kick-Start Championship

Paynesville City — Liberia Taekwondo Federation (LTF), has kick-off its national championship for the first time after 10- years at the Liberia School of Wushua.

The three-day event which is categorized by age groups drew 114 athletes between the ages of seven to 45.

Accordingly, athletes between the ages of nine to 15-year-old which comprised of both males and females marked the start of day one on Saturday in the future athlete competition on Wednesday, May 24 the Junior National team category will be played and on Saturday, May 27, the Senior National team will climax the competition.

The organizers added that all athletes will be given medals and certificates of participation.

Speaking at the opening session, LTF president, Master Junior Pewee Russian encouraged the athletes to play a fair game that will lead them to success.

He urged the athletes to demonstrate sportsmanship for the beauty of themselves and their families.

Master Russian, however, said that the competition is intended to scout athletes to represent Liberia internationally at every level.

He also stated that the LTF promised to rebrand Taekwondo to another level that will attract and encourage more athletes in the sport.

"We promised to rebrand and thank God we are on the right path. It will not be an easy thing. As we gathered here today, I ask everyone future to victory," he stated.

"To those of you that will not make it today, Trust me, it is another winning day for you."

"This is the first step to get you to represent your country out there. To all athletes to make it to the top you have to be humble, he said.

He added, "In every fight, we will be here to scout our talented athletes for the national teams. And I say to you, no matter what people say to you, your talents mean a whole lot to the next generation."