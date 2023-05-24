Nigeria: Oando, Lagos Begin Operation of Electric Mass Transit Buses

Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL), the renewable energy subsidiary of Oando, Nigeria's leading energy solutions provider, in partnership with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has commenced operations of its electric mass transit buses in a grand ceremony at Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) Head Office, Illupeju, Lagos.

The initiative aimed at transitioning the Lagos State public transport system through the development of a pathway to a carbon free mobility ecosystem within the State, has been applauded by all stakeholders as the EV buses will provide a viable, competitive, and environmentally friendly alternative to the current internal combustion engine mass transit buses.

In her welcome remarks, the managing director of LAMATA, Engr. Abinbola Akinajo highlighted the importance of Public-Private-Partnerships, by saying; "This initiative is a major aspect of our vision for transportation in Lagos State, we are desirous of having a clean and efficient transportation system. Today's event is proof of our desire to involve the private sector in our activities to give the average Lagosian the ability to meet their mobility needs.

On his part, the commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Lagos State, Engr Olalere Odusote , said "We had identified transportation as a major cause of pollutants and health problems in the State. For us, this initiative is another step we're taking as a Government to ensure we clean up the environment in addition to ongoing initiatives in the energy sector."

Speaking at the event, the president/CEO of OCEL, Dr. Ainojie 'Alex' Irune noted that it was an opportunity for Oando and Lagos State government to revolutionise transport in the country, especially Lagos.

"In the very near future, we will have a multitude of locally trained engineers who are capable of operating, maintaining, and servicing these buses and other renewable energy assets," he added.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated the commitment of the government to reduce carbon emissions across key sectors of the economy so as to improve business ecosystems and quality air in the environment.

The governor said the state is currently working with the World Bank to enhance the e-mobility system and improve the transport sub-sector of the economy.

At the commissioning of Sustainable Transport Initiative for Lagos State yesterday, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the commissioner for transport Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said that in its desire to improve air quality and advance investment in the clean energy space, his administration in 2020 launched the Climate Action Initiative which culminated in the initiation of strategic climate change action plan to achieve low carbon economy by 2050.

The governor said the launch of the electric vehicle was one among the numerous steps towards creating a sustainable path on a green economy and providing the necessary opportunities for the clean energy revolution.

He saidt under the initiative, Oando Clean Energy Limited's, OCEL, is collaborating with the state government through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) with the acquisition of the electric mass transit buses that will kick off the proof of concept phase of its Sustainable Transport Initiative.

He said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the OCEL and LAMATA ould enable the successful deployment of an electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure ecosystem (electric buses, charging stations, and other supporting infrastructure) towards the attainment of a sustainable road transport system in Lagos State.

Earlier, the commercial consular of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Guo Pengwen, said China is ready to support Nigeria's drive towards transiting to new energy with a reliable and affordable technology support system.

Pengwen, said the partnership with Yutong Bus Co Limited, the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer to produce the electric buses, equipped with air conditioning and Wi-Fi, will help in the transformation of the transport system in the state.