Nigeria: What We Expect From Tinubu Administration - NLC

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has said that the union expects the incoming Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to bring proper technocrats capable of addressing labour issues in the country.

Ajaero stated this during an interview on Channels TV's Politics Today.

Tinubu would be sworn in on Monday to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ajaero said with the right caliber of people, the administration can resolve some of the serious challenges facing the country.

He said, "I think the best for them (Tinubu administration) is to sit down and study the situation; if they understand it they will handle it one after the other.

"It will be good for them if they bring proper technocrats to handle that sector. The trade unions and their leaders are not unreasonable. If you have a new government that is a listening government and has the right caliber of people to handle those issues, the issues would be resolved.

"The major problem is implementation. Many policies approved five, eight years ago have not been implemented. Lack of implementation seems to be at the heart of some of the crises we are facing. Check the ASUU issue, check the resident doctors issue, power sector and other sector of the economy, it is just implementation."