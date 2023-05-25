Nigeria: I'm Happily Going Back to Daura to Take Care of My Cattle - Buhari

Buhari says since he became president, he has not had much time to take care of his cattle and concentrate on his business.

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is happily relocating to his farm in Daura, Katsina State, to take care of his cattle after handing over to President-elect Bola Tinubu on Monday.

The president said this while speaking at a valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council held at the State House Council Chamber, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Mr Buhari said since he became president, he has not had much time to take care of his cattle and concentrate on his business.

"I will also be happy to do the many things that I have not been able to do since May 29th, 2015. One of such is my favourite pastime of taking care of my cattle."

The president expressed appreciation to his ministers for their support throughout his eight years as president, saying, "I am proud to say we gave our best."

"In the course of our years together, ranging from our newest addition to the oldest members of the team for the past seven and half years, we have differed on many issues. I urge that we understand that those positions were for the collective good, and no one should keep grievances or carry these differences forward," he said.

"For those of us that will not directly be in government, I know that I am one of such; I ask that we continue to provide our support, in whatever way we can, if called upon by our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), that gave us the platform to stand and we must continue to support it in every way we can," he added.

Mr Buhari urged members of the cabinet to always check on him when he finally relocates to Daura.

"I look forward to a great many of you, disproving that Daura has not become too distant because I am no longer Mr President," he said.

"I wish all of us the best and hope to hear good news whenever any of our names are mentioned. Thank you, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

The president also expressed appreciation to staff members of the State House for the support they gave him throughout his administration.