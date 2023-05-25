Angola: Africa's First Female President Arrives in Luanda

Luanda — Former president of Liberia Ellen Johnson - Africa's first democratically-elected female head of state - arrived in Luanda Wednesday to attend the First International Women's Forum between 25 and 26 May in Luanda.

Ellen Johnson, 84, was welcomed at Luanda's International Airport by the minister of State for the Social Affairs, Dalva Ringote Allen.

Johnson told the press that she was very pleased to be returning to Luanda, after a long time, to join the programme of activities for celebration of the Africa Day (May 25).

She also said she was very happy to receive the invitation to participate in the first International Women's Forum, along with many Angolan women (.....)", she said.

The former president of Liberia congratulated the country's development, stressing that the forum, included in the Biennial, will allow participants to have the opportunity to meet some Angolan leaders.

Ellen Johnson led Liberia from 2006 to 2018, during which she focused in fight against unemployment, public debt and the Ebola epidemic.

Among other deeds, in 2011 she won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting for women's safety and rights, as well as the Ibrahim Prize.