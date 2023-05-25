Rwanda: AS Vita Club to Swoop for AS Kigali Goalie Ntwari

Congolese giants AS Vita Club are interested in signing goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari in the impending June transfer window.

The Rwanda international's contract with AS Kigali expires at the of the current season and he could be on his way to the fold of the15-time Congolese champions.

Times Sport understands that the technical team of the "Black Dolphins" were wooed by Ntwari's goalkeeping exploits during Amavubi's 1-1 draw against Benin in Cotonou where he put in a man of the match performance and the team has since been monitoring him.

Ntwari, 23, graduated from the APR FC Academy in 2018 and was mainly used as third choice goalkeeper to Omar Rwabugiri and Heritier Ahishakiye before he moved on loan to Marines where he had his breakthrough and was subsequently signed by AS Kigali.

The Congolese club and AS Kigali previously did business in 2016 when striker Ernest Sugira moved from the Rwandan side for an undisclosed fee.

Vita Club are currently at the top of the Congolese Vodacom Ligue 1 with 31 points from 11 games and the club believes the shot stopper would strengthen their title ambitions.